  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

8th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Gets February 4 Date

Sport | 18 mins ago

The 2023 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold on the 4th of February, and this is according to the CEO of Nilayo Limited, Hon. Bukola Olopade.

CEO of Nilayo Limited, who is the concept holder of the Lagos Marathon Race, and a passionate sports administrator gave the date, while speaking with www.ckdmedia.ng, about the 8th edition of the race.

“We are proud to be able to do things the right way in this country using the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as a veritable platform, that has now grown in leap and bounds, from nothing in 2016, to a World Athletics Gold Label event”, he said.

Ahead of the 2023 Lagos City Marathon, the organisers @nilayosports have confirmed that the Expo will begin on January 23rd & run through to February 2nd.

The period of one week, will feature the Kits Pickup by the Marathon runners, and complementary activities; like exhibition race, health talk and more.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.