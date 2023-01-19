NYSC Denies Mobilising Corps Members to Influence Oyo Polls

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has denied the alleged move by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, to mobilise Corps members for the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in the forthcoming governorship election.

In a statement, the NYSC, through its Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, said, “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the allegation by a political group making the rounds in the media to the effect that Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, in collaboration with NYSC Management, Oyo State is mobilising Corps Members to influence the outcome of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State in favour of Governor Makinde.

“Management wishes to state emphatically that the allegation, which has the propensity of putting corps members in harm’s way is extremely dubious, absurd, malicious, with grave security implications.

“At no time did the honourable minister address corps members and management of NYSC in Oyo and directed them to favour a particular candidate during the forth-coming elections. Politicians are strongly advised not to drag corps members into politics as they are completely apolitical and are ready to serve their father land selflessly. It is totally false, concorted and despicable.”

The statement added that corps members’ involvement in national elections in the past decade, had without doubts, conveyed appreciable measure of credibility to the entire electoral process, which has earned the National Youth Sevice Corps the commendations of international community, governmental and non-governmental bodies as well.

“Management views the fallacious report with great concern, and appeals that the scheme should not be used to score political points,” the management stated.

It reassured Nigerians that the scheme would never shirk its responsibility of ensuring that Corps members discharge their duties in the forthcoming national elections with the highest degree of patriotism, neutrality and discipline, which it described as the hallmark of the National Youth Service Corps.

The scheme blamed the allegation on “desperate politicians and social media platforms, urging them to be kindly guided in their utterances in order not to put the safety of Corps members, “which s the cardinal policy thrust of NYSC Management in jeopardy. “