Lawmakers Demand Security Formations in Edo to Forestall Herdsmen, Armed Robbery Attacks

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called for the beefing up of security formations in Edo State so as to prevent kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen attacks and other acts of criminality.

The lawmakers specifically called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Farouk Yahaya to deploy more personnel and set up a Nigerian Army Barracks and a Police Mobile Force Base respectively in the state.

The resolution of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun and Hon. Joseph Edionwele.

Moving the motion, Ogun expressed concerns about the spate of kidnappings, armed robbery attacks and other forms of criminality and insecurity in the country, especially in Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State, that led to the loss of lives, properties, saying it was causing palpable fear and apprehension among residents.

He noted that on Monday, January 9, 2023, an Area Customary Court President, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga was kidnapped on her way to court, around Ugoneki, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State.

He also said a former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Festus Edughele, was kidnapped on Monday 9th January, 2023 at Ugoneki town, while on his way to Benin City to board a flight to Abuja.

He added, “Disturbed by the fact that these sad incidents occurred two days after 19 train passengers were kidnapped at the Igueben Train Station, while waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State; saddened by the fact that by a combined effort of the Nigerian Army and the Police, the President of the Igueben Customary Court was rescued on Thursday 12th January, 2023.

“By the same joint efforts of the Nigerian Army and Police, 18 out of the 19 Train Passengers who were kidnapped have also been rescued (while one of them escaped from the den of the kidnappers).

“Saddened by the news that during the rescue operation by the Nigerian Army and the Police, a gun duel ensued between the kidnappers and the rescue team which resulted in the death of one of the Police officers in the rescue team; DSP Michael Adams; cognisant of the fact that the beefing up of the security formations in the entirety of Edo Central Senatorial District of Edo State will forestall kidnapping and eradicate other acts of criminality in Esanland and Edo State in general.”

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased police officer, who paid the supreme sacrifice of his life while in active service.

They thereafter mandated the Committees on Army and Police Affairs to ensure compliance with the above resolutions and report back to the House in four weeks for further legislative action.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers while adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Dennis Idahosa, urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately embark on the construction of a pedestrian bridge across the expressway of Okada junction on the Benin-Ore-Lagos Road, Edo State and where needed along that axis to save the lives of Nigerians who were forced to run across the highway to go about their various daily activities.

Idahosa had while moving the motion, noted that the Benin-Ore-Lagos express road was one of the busiest highways in Nigeria with the high volume of vehicles connecting the southwest to the southeast, north and south-south zones of the country.