Kogi APC Senatorial Candidate Tasks Voters to Collect their PVCs

Ibrahim Oyewale,Lokoja

The former House of Representatives member and the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for Kogi West Senatorial District, Mr.Sunday Karimi, has urged  the  registered voters to collect their  permanent voters cards(PVCs) to enable  them to vote during  in the coming general elections.

Karimi made this call shortly after he met the APC executives during the consultation with the stakeholders in Lokoja  yesterday,stating that he was optimistic that he would be elected as a senator in the forthcoming election in Kogi State.

The former two term House of Representatives member, who represented Yagba Federal Constituency at the National Assembly pointed out the importance of PVCs cannot be over emphasised, stressing that collection by all eligible voters is sacrosanct and without PVC one can not vote for their candidate of his/her choice.

Karimi noted that a lot of sensitisation has been made on the need to collect PVCs so that the eligible voters will not be disenfranchised during the  general election.

He stated that he has met the APC stakeholders across the seven local government areas of Kogi State, adding  the responses from them are excellent.

On the newly introduced BVAS machines and electronic transmission by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC flag bearer said it is welcomed development which give credibility to electoral process.

Karimi posited that these are the measures put in place by the electoral empire to curb irregularities, rigging, ballot-snatching, ballot stuffing and violence during the elections.

“The use the BVAS and electronic transmission in previous elections in Ekiti and Osun states is highly commendable. The elections riggers, manipulators and blood thirsty politicians who sponsored violence have been checkmated,” he added.

