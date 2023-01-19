  • Thursday, 19th January, 2023

Former Commissioner Dumps Ihedioha over Onyereri’s Disqualification as PDP Imo West Senatorial Candidate

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

Former Commissioner for Technology Development in Imo State, Meekam Mgbenwelu, has resigned from his membership of the RebuildImo Organisation, a political vehicle reportedly established for the re-election of former governor Emeka Ihedioha.

The former commissioner under the seven months short-lived administration of Ihedioha was appointed spokesperson of the organisation three months ago.

In a statement dated January 17, and addressed to Ihedioha, through Dr. Vin UdoKwu, Director General of the RebuildImo Organisation, Mgbenwelu said that he was resigning due to “the internecine conflicts within Imo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

He noted that the internal wranglings had “significantly impeded my ability to communicate effectively to the various stakeholders that constitute the broader collective.”

Mgbenwelu decried the Supreme Court disqualification of Jones Onyereri for the Imo West senatorial seat, which he said was “precipitated by a fellow PDP party member.”

He alleged Ihedioha masterminded the removal of Onyereri, described as the people’s choice and loved across party lines by every Orlu zone man and woman.

Noting that “Injustice against one is injustice against all if allowed to fester,” he said that his decision was “predicated on unflinching principles”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.