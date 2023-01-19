Ebonyi APC Guber Candidate Prioritises Education, Health





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Francis Nwifuru, has said he would prioritise education, heath, and the agriculture sectors if elected the governor of the state in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking during the official flag-off of APC campaign at Iboko, the headquarters of Izzi Local Government Area, Nwifuru noted that the literacy level has improved in the state due to the establishment of various innovative institutions of learning in state by the present administration.

He said in order to further improve the sectors, his administration shall emphasise on entrepreneurship, skill acquisition and education for

economic self-reliance at all levels and strengthening of the sector per zone.

“Improvement of the infrastructure and welfare of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and College of Education; upgrading the infrastructure and status of Ebonyi State College of Education, Ikwo; strengthening of tertiary institutions and improving their infrastructural needs in Ebonyi State.

“Promotion of vocational and technical education at all levels; rebuilding of more public schools and provision of amenities; provision of teaching and learning materials; increased effective monitoring and supervision, and training and retraining of teachers in public schools are some areas to also improve,” Nwifuru promised.

The Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly also promised to re-establish Ebonyi State Teaching Hospital which was taken over by the federal government.

He said he would provide health insurance scheme for the people of the state of 80 years and above.