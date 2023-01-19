Benchmarking Excellent Delivery in Care Service Industry

The management of the Arrows Care Solutions is deploring various marketing techniques to give it a top of the mind awareness in the market, writes Raheem Akingbolu

The submission of a former dot.com executive and best-selling author, Seth Godin’s definition of what a brand is has always fascinated many brand managers.

According to Godin, “A brand is the set of expectations, memories, stories and relationships that, taken together, account for a consumer’s decision to choose one product or service over another.”

When people talk about brands, they think primarily of the visual representations like logos, colours and all those outward elements put together by brand and marketing experts. But in the real sense of it, the essence of a brand is far beyond those attributes.

Perhaps this explains why Arrowshot Care Solutions stands out as a vibrant and dynamic brand with strong focus on professionalism, quality standards and training to the growing care sector in Nigeria

As found on the brand’s profile, Arrowshot maintains strong adherence to global standards. The standards it aims to achieve and maintain are at the levels of the UK’s 15 Fundamental Standards of Care set by the UK’s Care Quality Commission (CQC). These are standards that have been developed over time as the care sector developed in the UK. This is the level of training Arrowshot care service us providing for staff.

The CEO Arrows care solutions; Dapo Olugbodi. believes professionalism is the hallmark of the care industry. With technical knowhow and expertise, services can be provided in the care sector acceding to acceptable global standards. The care service providers are required to provide everyday care, providing support and caring for the clients. Arrowshot care solutions bring on board high level technical knowhow and expertise.

In essence, Arrowshot care solutions believe in professionalism and best practices in the discharge of its professional service. He emphasized the need for best quality training in order to differentiate the care industry in Nigeria. The need for huge investment in human capital development is desired to accelerate the growth of the care industry in Nigeria.

The values

The Arrowshot brand is synonymous with its core values which further exemplify the brand. Professionalism makes the brand stand out for its professional approach, best quality training and continual knowledge update in the cares service sector. The brand also focused on integrity by ensuring ethical standards is followed. The company conducts background checks on its staff prior to employment.

The need to provide Care is the utmost focus of Arrowshot care solutions. The company provides care naturally for the people as Care is the attitude to deliver service to clients’ .This also makes the brand acts in the best interest of the clients.

Arrowshot care solutions is also constantly uploading the knowledge in the sector .The brand focuses on best practices and can match services provided anywhere in the world. Arrowshot is indeed a brand that personifies quality service and professionalism. It exemplifies the values of superior service delivery in order to showcase the fact that Nigerians can deliver cutting edge services that can compete favorably globally.

The arrow shot is poised to raise the bar of service delivery and ensure strict adherence to ethical standards.

Core Message

Arrowshot care solutions offer value for clients in the industry. Nigerians should demand top notch services that can be provided across the globe. Care services are about professionalism and trustworthiness .Clients should be treated with utmost dignity and respect. The service provided in Nigeria can compete favorably with others globally.

Human capital development provides the basis for productivity and expected outcome of quality service delivery.

Brand Focus

The arrowshot care solutions brand is strongly focused on excellent customer service. It should be stated that clients should expect accountability through our services. We have developed a system that promotes accountability and utmost sense of responsibility. We indeed have a consciousness of the standard that should be achieved.

To enhance qualitative service delivery, Arrowshot care solutions is poised to collaborate with the government in developing the Care Service sector and helping in bringing regulations that will foster innovation and accountability while ensuring the industry is not hamstrung with bureaucracy and red tape.