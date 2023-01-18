Terra Seasoning Cube Emerges Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year

Terra Seasoning Cube, from the stable of TGI Group, is well known for the value it adds to cooking, which includes pleasant aroma, exciting taste and flavour. This fact was brought to the fore recently, when the seasoning was adjudged the Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year, at the National Quality Conference, Exhibition and Award held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI while expressing his gratitude for the award and recognition stated that it is a testimony to the high quality of products associated with the company, a major factor that has endeared it to the Nigerian consumers. He also noted that the award validates the company’s resolve to ensure that Terra Seasoning Cube continues to be admired for its unique taste, exciting aroma and flavour.

“We are truly humbled by this award”, Roy said. “For us at TGI Group, it is a privilege not just to maintain the quality that has made Terra Seasoning Cube the number one choice of consumers in 2022, but to work harder to ensure we maintain the quality and standard that would continually make the brand the first choice of consumers.”

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer-TGI Group, said the award of Outstanding Seasoning Cube Brand of the Year given to Terra Seasoning Cube would further motivate the organisation to strive for excellence in the foreseeable future. He expressed delight at consumers’ ever growing preference for the brand, a development that is indicative of the fact that Terra Seasoning Cube packs in that special magic that makes food cooked with it so very special.

“We do not take this award for granted”, said Bhattacharya. “The award is just an assurance to us that we are on the right track to achieve the objective of providing consumers a seasoning that adds quality and value to their lives.”