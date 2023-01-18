PDP ‘ll Begin the Process of Recreating A New Nigeria, Says Okowa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Nigerians that the party would begin the process of recreating a new Nigeria where everyone is happy.

Okowa stated this yesterday in Ekiti state during the presidential rally of the party, where he also declared that it was time to bring back the government that cares for the people.

He said: “It is time to bring back a government that cares for the people. The high level of insecurity is not for the Nigeria we are talking about, the disunity in the country today, that is not the Nigeria of our dreams.”

The Delta State governor said the way the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has destroyed education in the country was not what Nigerians hoped for.

He added: “Now our people are hungry, they can’t have employment. Everything is going bad, industries are packing, everything is getting expensive, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.

“We want as a party to begin the process to recreate a new Nigeria, where everybody will be happy, where people will get employed, where our youths can have hope for their future and when they are leaving the school, they know that there is something in stock for them to do. This is what Atiku Abubakar has promised us.”

Okowa noted that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, who was the vice president and Chairman of National Economic Council between 1999 and 2007 is coming back, strengthened for the great task ahead.

He said Atiku would turnaround Nigeria for the better so that the youths can have hope for the future, saying they didn’t want a situation where youths are exiting the country because there of lack of hope.

Also, the presidential candidate of the party reiterated that he would set aside $10 billion to ensure that young men and women who want to get involved in enterprises would be given loans and capital so that they could achieve their life time ambition.

Atiku said he was moved to tears when he saw crowd at the rally despite plans by some people to cripple public transportation in Ado- Ekiti and the whole of Ekiti state.

He added: “Again they did not stop there, they also caused an artificial scarcity of petroleum products so that even if you have your motorcycle, your car, you will not be able move. So that they can stop people from coming here, but you braved all their challenges. When I came into this arena, I almost shed tears of joy. What I can assure you is that if you vote PDP into power, the way you have made us happy today, we will also make you happy in Ekiti state.

“We will go out of our way to provide you with everything that you want us to provide. Some people were talking about the road from here to Akure, we will do it and all the roads that connect Ekiti state with other states, we shall construct them.

“Ekiti state is the center of intellectual discuss, you have more educated people in this state than any other state in the country. I can assure you that a PDP federal government will make use of the human capital that God has endowed you with in Ekiti.”

On his part, the Director General of PDP campaign and the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal said the PDP movement was not about any individual, but about the people, the country, and the freedom of the freedom.

He appealed to the people of Ekiti to continue with the momentum and ensured that they deliver Ekiti state for PDP.

Speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu said the party in power does not believe in democracy.

He said:”We have a political party that does not believe in democracy, if you believe in democracy you allow other political parties to express themselves.

“We understand the enemies without and the enemies within decided that there will be no vehicular movement in Ekiti State today, but you disappointed them because you are committed to the rescue and building of our country.

“Nobody can stop you from liberating yourselves from this type of leadership that we have from outside or without the PDP family. They may stop you from moving but they can’t stop you from voting. A few days from today you will have the opportunity to rescue Ekiti.”

“This is the beginning of liberating Ekiti from tyranny. We shall strive to build the party in Ekiti State, it is not for any individual, those of you who are here are the ones that make up the PDP family. With your PVCs, on the 25th you will show all those who are stopping you from rallies that you have the power.”