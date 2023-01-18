Imo PDP Suspends Campaign for One Week, Plans Protest over Attack on Ugochinyere

•We’re worried no arrest has been made by Police, DSS, says party

•Ohanaeze Youths Condemn Uzodinma’s Comments

Sunday Aborisade, Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has declared one-week suspension of its political campaigns, to mourn the four persons gruesomely murdered by gunmen last week, during the invasion of the residence of the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North/South Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Last Saturday, motorcades conveying gunmen, arsonists had stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle.

In separate internal memos, issued by the party’s state secretary Hon. (Nze) Ray Emeana, titled: ”Suspension of Campaigns for One Week and Visit to Security Agencies,” the party resolved to stage a protest at the police station and office of the Director, State Security.

Emeana explained that for the one-week mourning, the party’s flags shall fly at half-mast and all party faithful were enjoined to wear black arm bands.

For the protest which it stated would take place today, at 10 am, he said the candidates were mandated to come with 10 leaders from each local government areas.

The memos dated January 16th, and addressed to all party candidates, members and campaign council chairmen, read in part: “Recall the resolution the SWC and Candidates of the Party to with: To walk from the State Secretariat of the Party to the offices of the State Commissioner of Police and the Director, State Security to submit letters of protest.

“Note that all SWC members, all candidates, all LGA Chairmen and 10 leaders from each LGA will proceed to the above offices as follows.

“Attendance by all SWC Members, LGA Party Chairmen, candidates and selected leaders are mandatory and on time.”

The other memo read: “Suspension of campaigns for one-week. In view of the attack on the candidate of the Party in Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency and the gruesome murder of three members of the party, the party hereby declares one-week of mourning and suspends all campaigns for one week.

“During the week, all party’s flags shall fly at half mast, all party faithful are enjoined to wear black arm bands. The party during the period will protest in the strongest possible ways to all security agencies in the state. All party faithful are further directed to maintain peace.”

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Youths Movement has frowned at the comments made by the Governor of Imo State, Mr. Hope Uzodinma, following the bloody attacks on the country home of the CUPP spokesperson.

Ugochinyere’s uncle and three other people were killed while many vehicles parked in his compound were set ablaze.

Reacting to the development, Uzodinma had claimed that he was aware of some meetings between Ugochinyere and the unknown gunmen who attacked his residence. Uzodinma in an interview with journalists after the incident, had accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement which he (the PDP candidate) allegedly reached with unknown gunmen and that it was Ikenga’s breach of the agreement that led to the attack.

However, the Ohanaeze Youth group in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Nwada Amaka described the governor’s comment on the attack as shameful.

The statement noted that Uzodinma had exposed the depth of his knowledge of the attack prior to its execution.

The group alleged that the attempt to divert attention by making wild allegations had shown that he was behind attack.

The group therefore urged the Nigeria Police to ensure that all the perpetrators of the heinous crime were arrested for immediate prosecution and necessary punishment as stipulated by law.

The statement read, “It’s actually disappointing that after seeing the horrific pictorial and video evidences showing the extent of the damage and murderous escapades of those gunmen, that was the only thing the governor could say on the matter.

“An indigene’s house, cars were burnt down, his uncle’s and other people were brutally murdered, the governor who is supposed to be in charge of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the citizens he governs is busy making baseless accusations.

“This is not the first time Ikenga is being attacked, He was openly threatened by an appointee of a sitting governor just last month and last week, an attempt was made on his life.

“We urge security agencies to do the needful, no one is above the law, the perpetrators must be brought to book.”

In a related development, the PDP has expressed worry that the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) were yet to make arrest since the attack.

The State Publicity Secretary of Imo state Chapter of the party, Collins Opurozor in a statement issued yesterday, decried the statement credited to Uzodinma that Ugochinyere was working with anti-democratic forces to cancel the forthcoming elections.

The opposition party contended that the comment credited to the state government on the matter has not just betrayed his sympathy for the attackers, but has also exposed the depth of his knowledge of the attack prior to its execution.

“However, what this self-confession has established is that, even before the attack on Ikenga Ugochinyere was carried out, Uzodinma had full knowledge of it. He knew how it was conceived, planned and executed.

“By his admission, Uzodinma knows who the so-called unknown gunmen are. He knows where and how they meet. He is privy to their agreements, documents and action plan. So, what is unknown about the gunmen if the Governor could boast of knowing everything about them, including their meetings and their resolutions?” Opurozor alleged.

He added: “What is really worrisome is that, in all of these, no arrest has been effected by the Nigeria Police and/or the Department of State Services.

” It is noteworthy that protection of lives and property is the sacred responsibility of the government. The security agencies are supposed to be non-partisan and act without fear or favour. We are deeply worried.”