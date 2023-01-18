IG Not Retiring before General Election, Says Minister 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has cleared the air over the likely retirement of the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba Alkali, before the end of 2023 general election, saying the number one police officer will remain in office even after the polls.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, made this clarification on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.

He said the IG will not be retiring midway into the general election as earlier expected, as he already has his tenure extended via a letter by the president.

The minister explained that the Police Act 2020 has changed the rules for an IG’s retirement.

Answering questions from newsmen on whether or not the IG would be retiring after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on March 1, 2023, Dingyadi said: “I don’t know where you got your record, but let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IG is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him a letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IG going out during this election period does not arise.”

President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the then DIG Baba as the acting IG in April 6, 2021 while the Police Council confirmed him as the substantive IG in June 2021.

There had been concerns over the expected retirement of the IG, three Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs), many Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and 290 other policemen in the first quarter of this year.

Details later…