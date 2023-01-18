Gombe Gov Appoints LG Caretaker Chairmen

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the appointment of caretaker chairmen for the 11 local government councils in the state.

This was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi.

According to a press release that was issued by Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to journalists yesterday, the new appointees included Mr. Abubakar Usman Barambu, Akko LGA; Mr. Garba Umar Garus, Balanga LGA and Ms. Margret Bitrus for Billiri LGA.

Others are Jamilu Ahmed Shabewa, Dukku LGA; Mr. Ibrahim Adamu Cheldu, Funakaye LGA; Mr. Aliyu Usman Haruna, Gombe LGA, and Mr. Faruk Aliyu Umar for Kaltungo LGA.

They also include Mr. Ibrahim Buba, Kwami LGA; Salisu Shu’aibu Dendele, Nafada LGA; Mr. Yohanna Nahari, Shongom LGA and Mr. Garba Usman for Y/Deba LGA.

According to the SSG, all the appointments take immediate effect.