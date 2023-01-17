Widows Pledge Support for Niger PDP Guber Candidate

Laleye Dipo in Minna



A group of widows in Niger State have pledged their support for the gubernatorial aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi.

The 125-member strong coalition have therefore, vowed to mobilise the electorate in their various wards and local governments to vote for the PDP candidate.

A statement made available to newsmen in Minna yesterday by the Director of Media of the Kantigi Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, Mr Yahaya Mohammed, said the widows made the pledge when they paid a solidarity visit to the governorship candidate at his residence in Minna the state capital last Sunday

Yahaya quoted the leaders of the Coalition of the Widows, Hajia Hassana Dada and Rahina Ibrahim as saying that women in the state will also vote massively for all PDP candidates in the state and national elections.

According to the statement, the PDP candidate promised to put directly under his office the Ministry of Women Affairs in addition to creating a department of Widows in the Ministry.

In addition, Kantigi, according to the statement, encouraged the support groups to work hard and put in their best for PDP to win the elections assuring that they will be adequately rewarded.

Kantigi donated N5 millio to the support groups for their “transportation.”