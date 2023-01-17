  • Tuesday, 17th January, 2023

Tinubu Has Solutions to Nigeria’s Problems, Says APC Chieftain

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto
 

A chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa, has said with his vast knowledge, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only one  that  has the solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Yunusa, who is also the coordinator of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Kano State chapter, stated this in Sokoto yesterday while briefing journalists.

The APC chieftain explained that Tinubu is the most qualified personality to lead the country in 2023.

He further explained that the former governor of Lagos State would use his vast knowledge in economy and governance to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Looking at what Asiwaju did in Lagos State, if given opportunity to lead Nigeria, he will do more,” he stated.

Yunusa described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian, who will treat Nigerians equally in respective of their religious, political and ethnic inclination.

He disclosed that as a democrat, Tinubu would govern the country with the dictate of the  constitution and the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

Yunusa noted that Tinubu knows what is bedevilling Nigeria, and would deploy his wealth of knowledge to develop all sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

He maintained that among all the contestants for Nigeria’s number one seat, Asiwaju is most qualified being a bridge between the poor and the rich

The APC chieftain said he  is in Sokoto State to convince the good people of state that Tinubu is the only presidential candidate they should vote for in the election.

According to him, “Under the leadership of the  Tinubu Support Group (TSO),  Director-General, Aminu Sulaiman, we are going round the country to sell Ahmed Bola Tinubu to Nigerians. 

“Nigeria is very much in need of experienced and knowledgeable personality like Tinubu who can make the country to compete with developed countries.He stated that the wide acceptance of the APC presidential candidate coupled with his political structures across the country  is an indication that Tinubu will gracefully win the 2023 presidential election.

