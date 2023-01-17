Otti Promises to Restore Local Govt’s Autonomy in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The Abia State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Alex Otti, has promised to restore the financial autonomy of local government areas in the state if given the mandate to pilot the affairs of the state in 2023.

He made the promise at a town hall meeting with the people of Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area, saying financial autonomy forms part of his agenda for devolution of power to the third tier of government.

Otti stated that local government system needs to be strengthened as it brings governance closer to the people and deepens development in the grassroots.

He was in Bende in continuation of his campaign tour of local government areas in the state in preparation for the March 11, 2023, governorship poll.

At the palace of Eze Hardy Onwuegbulam, the Agho III of Ndi Agho Autonomous Community, Ozuitem and Deputy Chairman of Bende Traditional Rulers Council, the LP candidate further harped on the need for local government autonomy.

He promised to ensure that the traditional rulers in Abia State are paid their statutory five percent allocation of the local government fund.

However, while reiterating that “local government money belongs to the local government,” the renowned economist explained that financial autonomy would not be automatic when he becomes governor.

According to him, “The bad leaders installed by the present administration would not be trusted with people’s money hence must give way to good leadership which his own government would bring to the grassroots.

“Once we have credible leadership at the local government level, we will not touch one kobo of the local government fund. We have to be sure that the people at the helm of affairs at the LGAs are people who are credible, just like us at the state.”

Meanwhile, Otti has assured the people of the state that his party has got a complete programme and comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy and create wealth for its inhabitants.

He gave the message of hope while addressing the traditional rulers of Bende LGA under the leadership of HRH Eze Uwakwe O. Ukaegbu, Ofufe II of Amaofufe Autonomous Community, Igbere and chairman, Traditional Rulers Council in Bende.

Otti told the royal fathers that the 2023 governorship election in the state represents the last opportunity for elders and leaders to rally together and deliver Abia State from total collapse under the weight of bad governance.