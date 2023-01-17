Man Utd Fans Want Osimhen at Old Trafford Next Summer 

Following the resurgence of Manchester United as a title contender in the on-going English Premier League season, supporters of the Red Devils have urged the club to sign in-form Nigerian and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

United triumphed over city rival, Manchester City last Saturday at Old Trafford to close up the gap with the Etihad side just a point but nine points adrift of run-away leader, Arsenal.

Several Manchester United supporters have once again reiterated their hopes of seeing the club make a move for Osimhen in this year’s summer transfer window.

The resurging Manchester United are desperate to add to their attacking options this month, having first to sign Burley Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan for rest of the season.

Weghorst is believed to be a temporary solution to United’s goalscoring problems before looking to invest in a big-name striker during the summer.

Napoli ace Osimhen, as reported by the Manchester Evening News two months ago, is on United’s shortlist of targets and is thought to be well admired.

The Nigerian international, who is under contract at the Italian giants until 2025, is the top scorer in Serie A this season, so far notching 12 goals in 13 appearances.

He is widely considered as one of most promising strikers in Europe, blessed with pace, trickery and an eye for goal. The Super Eagles forward is a player that a growing number of United’s supporters have frequently highlighted as the man they would like the club to bolster their forward line with this forthcoming summer.

And pleas for United to sign the 24-year-old increased further on Sunday evening after he scored again, helping Napoli seal a 2-0 away win over Sampdoria.

He scored the game’s opening goal, making a brilliant run from deep and then applying a superb finish from close range. Such is his record in front of goal this season and his importance in Napoli’s quest to win Serie A this season, they would require a hefty-sized transfer fee to let him go. Nevertheless, United’s fans are desperate to see him added to Erik ten Hag’s squad