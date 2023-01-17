FHC Chief Judge Requests Nomination of Nine Additional Judges 

By Steve Aya



The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Honourable Justice John T. Tsoho, has requested for the nominations of nine suitably qualified persons, to be appointed as Judges of the Federal High Court. This comes sequel to an approval by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), for the appointment of nine additional Judges.

Appointees from six States, are to be considered in the current appointment process, namely Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kebbi, Ogun and Oyo.

In a letter titled ‘Appointment of Further Nine (9) Judges for the Federal High Court Bench’, addressed to the CJN, President and Justices of the Appeal Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Attorney-General of the Federation, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Judges of the 36 States and the FCT, and the heads of all the Customary and Sharia Courts of Appeal, the CJ of the Federal High Court noted that the nine judges are to be appointed from six States; Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kebbi, Ogun and Oyo.

“This notice is consequent upon the approval of the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council for the appointment of further Nine (9) Judges, separate from the pending exercise for the appointment of fifteen (15) Judges earlier approved, I therefore write to inform Your Lordships, the Hon. Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, that the exercise for the consideration of Candidates for possible appointment to the Bench of the Federal High Court with regard to some States will soon commence.”

“The States in issue include Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kebbi, Ogun and Oyo.”

“In line with the NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for Appointment of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts, I therefore, invite Your Lordships, the Hon. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the President Nigerian Bar Association to kindly nominate suitably qualified persons from the aforementioned States for appointment to the Federal High Court Bench.”