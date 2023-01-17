FG Set to Resume Work on Major Highways, Restores Road Barricades

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has announced that contractors on major highways were set to resume work after the Christmas/New Year break, stressing that to ensure order, barricades will also be restored.

In December, the government ordered the removal of blockades from key roads to aid the free flow of traffic during the festive period.

In addition, a statement from the ministry of works, reiterated that the Second Niger Bridge will now remain closed to the public and sought the patience of the commuting public to make the new development a success.

“Recall that barricades were removed at all construction sites on December 15,2022 for ease of movement to reduce travel time during the yuletide season.

“Contractors are now set to resume work on major highways especially the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway( from OPIC to the old toll gate ) and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway (around Kawo on the Kaduna-Zaria Section).

“To this end the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has directed that construction barricades be returned at construction sites for safety purposes with effect from Tuesday, January 10,2023.

“The Second Niger Bridge will, however, remain closed for public use with effect from Sunday, January 15,2023 for continuation of work on the completion of the access roads to the bridge.

“ The minister seeks the patience and understanding of motorists and members of the public on this action aimed at completing the ongoing projects,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Fashola has said the Loko-Oweto bridge and the link roads when fully completed would be of great benefit to the communities along the corridors of the project, motorists and commuters that use the route.

Fashola disclosed that the bridge had been completed, adding that what remained was for the approach roads to the bridge to be completed.

“This is about my fifth visit here since 2016 when we started out as power, works and housing ministry. There was essentially nothing here. We now have a bridge over the River Benue, 70 Kilometres road linking Benue state to the bridge and we also have another 74 kilometres of road linking Nasarawa state into the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the Emir of Loko, Abubakar Ahmed, the Local Council Chairman of the area, Shaibu Umah , expressed appreciation to Buhari on the construction of the bridge which he said has impacted the lives of the people positively.

“We thank the minister and Mr. President for the Loko- Oweto bridge and the adjoining roads which are near completion. When fully completed and commissioned, it would provide business opportunities to our community,” he stressed.