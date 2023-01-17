  • Tuesday, 17th January, 2023

Ericdavibe Plans Big for 2023, Set to Release Debut EP 

Life & Style | 14 hours ago

Lagos-based singer, Ericdavibe is set to make a big impact in 2023, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes. The success of his song “All My Time” continues to be shared on social media platforms and streaming channels, and the new year promises to be even better for the rising star.

He has announced plans for a number of projects in the coming year, including the release of his first extended play (EP) and collaborations with big-name artists. 

He is yet to make any such information available concerning the new EP which is expected to shut down critics. There is no name for the new project and the fans are eagerly waiting to get anything as the expectations continue to grow amongst fans.

It is expected to be a five-track project and will likely feature top producers.

In addition to working on his EP, he is also focused on getting more big collaborations to expand his reach and audience. He has aspirations of working with some of the biggest names in the industry and is determined to make 2023 the year he breaks into the big stages.

Overall, fans of Ericdavibe can expect a lot of new music and exciting projects from the singer in the coming year as he continues to make a name for himself in the music industry.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.