Ericdavibe Plans Big for 2023, Set to Release Debut EP 

Lagos-based singer, Ericdavibe is set to make a big impact in 2023, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes. The success of his song “All My Time” continues to be shared on social media platforms and streaming channels, and the new year promises to be even better for the rising star.

He has announced plans for a number of projects in the coming year, including the release of his first extended play (EP) and collaborations with big-name artists.

He is yet to make any such information available concerning the new EP which is expected to shut down critics. There is no name for the new project and the fans are eagerly waiting to get anything as the expectations continue to grow amongst fans.

It is expected to be a five-track project and will likely feature top producers.

In addition to working on his EP, he is also focused on getting more big collaborations to expand his reach and audience. He has aspirations of working with some of the biggest names in the industry and is determined to make 2023 the year he breaks into the big stages.

Overall, fans of Ericdavibe can expect a lot of new music and exciting projects from the singer in the coming year as he continues to make a name for himself in the music industry.