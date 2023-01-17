Diri Vows to Depose Monarch Who Allow Politicians to Use Guns to Intimidate Voters





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Ahead of the 2023 general election in the state, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has vowed to depose any traditional ruler in the state who allows politicians to use guns to intimidate voters in order to rig the forthcoming c general election in their domains.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for Bayelsa Central senatorial district yesterday in Yenagoa, the governor also warned that youths leaders from the community where intimidation and rigging occur would also be sanctioned.

He urged the people of the state to rally round and support all the candidates of PDP in the election so that the party can correct the economic woes perpetrated in the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Diri assured the people that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has what it takes to reposition the country.

He said: “As for traditional rulers, I have told them, any traditional ruler in whose domain any politician uses gun to drive away any other party, such traditional ruler will be dispose. I am advising now, I will take action through my deputy governor.

“The youths in such place will be de-recognise, and I meant every word that comes out of my mouth-the traditional rulers will remain apolitical-youths have to be discipline because politics is about killing your brother.

“I urged the people of Bayelsa State to continue to have the undying spirit of the PDP in all our polling units, in all of our wards, and we will continue to make sure that we bring developmental infrastructures and human capital development to Bayelsa State.”

Also speaking, the PDP state Chairman, Hon. Solomon Agwanana, said the strength of the PDP is in the hand of every Bayelsan who support the achievements of prosperity government of Governor Diri.

He said: “We don’t want all this political gamblers to come and gamble with our state. We have situation in this country, the situation is not healthy, the economy is not healthy, and the security is not healthy. They are trying to gamble this in our state but God did not allow them.”