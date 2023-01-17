Celebrity Launches Scholarship to Promote Tech Education





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A celebrity and owner of Kitchen Lover Technology, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, has launched a scholarship scheme to promote technological education in Nigeria.

The scheme tagged: ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover Tech Scholarship’, according to the internet food and chef influencer, was targeted at propelling technological innovation and reduce joblessness among productive Nigerian population.

Speaking with journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the founder of the scholarship said the scheme was to broaden access to technological education to bridge the existing gap in the acquisition of required internet skills among Nigerians.

The celebrity disclosed that the scholarship website, launched on January 16, can be accessed via: www.conclaseacademy.com/dakl, and all entries will lapse on January 23.

Tayo-Osikoya added that the scholarship established in partnership with Conclase Academy, would cover tuition fee for qualified students seeking admission into the prestigious institution.

She said: “I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, regardless of their financial circumstances.

“I created the ‘Diary of a Kitchen Lover Tech Scholarship’ to help bridge the gap for those who might not otherwise have the means to get into the tech industry.”

Conclase Academy, established in 2021 to boost technological education in Nigeria, has graduated two sets of students, who now work with top companies in Nigeria.

The new Conclase Academy session will kick off in February 2023 with academic focus covering pivotal areas like Programme React, Flutter, Dotnet, Nodejs, Product Design, and Software Quality Assurance.