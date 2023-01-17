Buhari Felicitates Bisi Akande at 84

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the former Governor of Osun State and Pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, as he marked his 84th birthday anniversary.

Buhari described him as a true statesman and a man of the masses.

The President, according to a release issued that was issued yesterday by his Spokesperson, Mr. Garba Shehu, paid homage to the sacrifices of one of the champions of the nation’s democratic struggle, a man he said rose from humble beginnings to occupy the party’s highest constitutional position through hard work and discipline.

He said that Akande would continue “to bask in the sun as a true statesman and a symbol of sacrifice, bravery and moral integrity.”

He wished him many more years of service to the party and the nation.