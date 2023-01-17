As Tinubu’s Campaign Train Moves to Kwara…

Saliu Mustapha writes about the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress which berths in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital today to canvass for votes for the party’s flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Today, Tuesday, 17th January, 2023, the progressive train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would land in Ilorin, the Kwara State in continuation of the presidential campaign for the 2023 General Elections.

It is my honour to join His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the good people of Kwara State to welcome His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari; APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and other leaders and members of the presidential campaign council to our beautiful State of harmony.

I’m aware that, like all the states already visited, the mission of the campaign council is to come speak to our people, and to convince them to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next month’s presidential election. But for us in Kwara, Asiwaju is not a new face.

Our people are quite familiar with Asiwaju’s deep relationship with the State. His personal generosity, both to many Kwarans as individuals and to the state as a whole, is unprecedented.

At the time our state was badly in need of political emancipation, Asiwaju was there to provide all the required support. Whenever Ilorin Emirate in particular called, Asiwaju always answered. He has extended his hands of fellowship to communities across our state unsparingly, and as grateful people, we believe it is payback time.

I would like to juggle our memories and cast our minds back to the events that preceded the 2019 general elections. Asiwaju and many of the progressives here came to join our Otoge campaign. It was with the hope that we would have a chance to put in place a progressive government that prioritises the welfare and needs of the people above everything else.

To the glory of God, we won that election, and the bearer of our collective aspiration for this beautiful State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has not disappointed. He has continued to justify the essence of our collective struggle and make every progressive, both in Kwara and elsewhere, proud.

We have never forgotten Asiwaju’s show of love, not now and not ever. And come February 25th in sha Allah, we will fully repay Asiwaju’s large-heartedness towards our state and its people.

Coming into Kwara, you must have noticed how the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq administration has turned the entire State into a huge construction site. From Tanke to Ahmadu Bello, Yebumot to Oloje, and other several feeder roads across the State capital; the government is busy at work, undertaking impressive urban renewal projects to enhance the beauty of our State.

The achievements of the APC government in the State is not limited only to road infrastructure. Borrowing a leaf from the people-centred governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Abdulrazaq administration has also initiated and implemented a social program that caters to the pressing needs of the most vulnerable, particularly the aged. The government, living to its progressive ideals, has prioritised the key programmes of our party in the areas of health delivery, education, water supply, youth development etc.

Therefore, combining Asiwaju’s personal goodwill in Kwara with Governor Abdulrazaq’s sterling performance; I have no doubt that this state is a win for the APC. And like in 2019, we would not only win but win convincingly and with a wide margin. Kwara is for Asiwaju and the APC!

While you are here, kindly feel free to explore the serenity of our extremely accommodating and harmonious state; and enjoy the hospitality and warmth of our people. Once again, I welcome you to our peaceful, calm and exciting State of harmony!

-Mustapha writes from Ilorin