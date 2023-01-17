Abiodun Inaugurates 18km Ejirin-Idowa-Ibefun-Itokin Road

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun yesterday, inaugurated the 18 kilometer Ejirin -Idowa-Ibefun-Itokin Road in Odogbolu Local Government area of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration in Idowa, Abiodun, explained that the road construction was yet another milestone in the infrastructural development of the state.

The governor noted that since the commencement of his campaign, his administration had been able to inaugurate road constructions in all the local government visited so far.

Abiodun stated that his government would continue to provide enabling, conducive environment for public private partnership to thrive.

He said: “We inaugurated Itori township road in Ewekoro local government last week. We are in Ijebu East, we inaugurated Esure road.

“The road we are inaugurating today is a connecting road between Ogun and Lagos State. It is a federal government road but in a deplorable condition. We must not allow our people to suffer.

“We have paid attention to roads that connects neighbouring states especially Lagos. We are determined to build the future of Ogun State together.

“ We have reconstructed over 400 kilometers of highways in three years and seven months.

“ After spending eight years, we would not have constructed all roads but we would have made a positive difference.”

The governor promised that he would ensure all schools in the state was rehabilitated with the provision of adequate infrastructure.

Abiodun stated that his administration would continue to formulate programmes, policies that would ensure efficiency in governance.

He urged the people to ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), saying they could only vote their desired candidates with their PVCs .

The Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, commended the governor for fulfilling his promise, adding that the road was in a dilapidated condition before the governor came into office.

Adekoya urged the people to come out enmass and vote the governor, saying that his election was already a done deal.