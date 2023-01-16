  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

Spain to Maximize Agric, Mining Potentials in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A delegation of traders from Spain is billed to visit Nasarawa State this year in order to maximize opportunities in agriculture and mining potentials which the state has comparative advantage.

The Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Juan Sell, disclosed this yesterday when he met with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Abuja Liaison Office, Yusuf Jibrin Maianguwa, in Abuja.

The ambassador said the traders from Spain were moved by the huge successes recorded during the just concluded Nasarawa First Investment Summit held in Lafia, hence they want to maximize the opportunities offered by the summit.

Juan, who described the summit as rewarding, equally expressed delight with the rich contents of Nasarawa Economic development Strategy (NEDS) document, stating that it would further give him the clear insight of the state for positive partnership.

He commended the Nasarawa State Liaison Officer for his commitment, resilient and humility in promoting the good policies and programmes of Governor Abdullahi Sule, hitherto urging him to sustain the spirit.

Earlier, the SSA to Governor Sule on Abuja Liaison when presenting the NEDS document to the Spanish Ambassador, appealed to him to support the state governor’s unwavering commitment in making Nasarawa State among the three fastest growing economy in Nigeria.

