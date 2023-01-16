SO Energy Lights up Military Hospital in Ghana with Solar Power

SO Energy Ghana, a Sahara Downstream Company, has provided solar powered street bulbs to the 37 Military Hospital, Accra, in keeping with its commitment to promoting clean energy and environmental sustainability in Ghana.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communicstions, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma, the donations were made expressly for the hospital’s maternity ward, motor transport yard and Quarter master yard.

The maternity ward cares for pregnant women and new mothers, military offices are housed in the quartermaster yard, and military vehicles are serviced in the motor transport yard.

The project will benefit all the patients, doctors, nurses and all other staff of the maternity ward, quarter master yard and motor transport yard of the 37 Military Hospital.

The statement quoted the Managing Director, So Energy, Yvette Selormey, as saying that bringing energy to life responsibly is the vision that drives the company’s operations as a foremost fuel solutions provider in Ghana.

“We are excited to contribute our quota to this very noble course of clean energy. 37 military hospital has been remarkable over the years in serving the nation with quality healthcare and we believe they are a worthy beneficiary of this year’s CSR project. This is just the beginning of our contribution to the clean energy campaign, which is not only a national concern but a global one,’’ the statement quoted her as saying.

Major Daniel Tuou Banamwin of the 37 Military Hospital said: “This intervention is very timely as this project has provided lightening to areas which were dimly lit, limiting operations in the evening. And for that we want to say thank you to So Energy Ghana for embarking on this worthy course. We will ensure that we maintain these donations so that they serve the hospital in many more years to come.”

SO Energy (Ghana) Limited is a subsidiary of the Sahara Group dedicated to serving specifically the Ghanaian downstream petroleum sector.

SO Energy has been operating in the country’s downstream sector since 2005 and has been committed to redefining the bar of innovation and service excellence to help boost economic growth and development in Ghana.

The company currently has 12 SO branded retail outlets under its supervision with plans to expand in the coming years.

Selormey said So Energy had since become a notable corporate citizen in Ghana with remarkable interventions in education, health, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship, adding that: “Working with our regulators, partners, stakeholders and customers, we have transformed the sector in Ghana, making the So Energy brand a household name amongst private and commercial drivers in Ghana. Our transparency and quality make customers drive long distances just to purchase fuel from So Energy Branded Stations.”

At the heart of the Sahara Group’s business objectives lies the commitment to promote good corporate citizenship across the globe.

SO Energy in collaboration with the Sahara Foundation has been involved in several personal corporate social responsibility projects in Ghana.

Some of these projects include a borehole project, which was geared towards the eradication of guinea worm infections across West Africa, a collaboration with Ghana Health Service to carry out surgeries for Buruli ulcer patients in the Amasaman District, donation to St. Francis Xavier school to repair dormitories that had been razed down by fire to mention but a few.

The 37 Military Hospital has been a beacon of excellence in the execution of quality healthcare over a period to which the general public can attest to and with this provision of lighting to these darkened areas of the hospital, there will be an improvement in their delivery of service.