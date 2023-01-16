PDP Commends Makinde’s  Performance in Oyo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Governor of Oyo State, ‘Seyi Makinde for his outstanding performance in spite of the existing political differences.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a statement issued yesterday tagged: “Makinde’s strides towards enduring legacies,” said the governor’s has been outstanding and deserved commendation.

He said Makinde had made giant strides in education, agriculture, health, security and Human capital development.

Abdulahi stressed that through purposeful, inclusive and well-articulated policies and programmes,the Makinde-led administration was bent on rekindling the lost glory of the historic and great people of Oyo State.

He said: “Oyo State has experienced astronomical socio-economic and political development through inspirational stewardship as evidenced in the physical and human capital reforms being carried out in the period under review

“From a somewhat reticent state, deficient in attention and political flamboyance, Oyo State has suddenly become not just the centre of attraction, but a reference point and the cynosure of all eyes amongst committee of states in the federation,” he added.

Abdullahi noted the citizens of the state across board attested to the fact that Oyo never had it this good since the return of this Republic in 1999.

“As a guest of the governor in Ibadan during his second term flag-off penultimate week, I have had the privilege of reconciling notion with evidence. For a week, I had the opportunity of on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing reforms in virtually all sectors of the state with particular emphasis on education, agriculture, health, security and human capital development,” he stated.

The PDP’s deputy spokesperson stressed that he witnessed the physical presence of the Makinde-led administration in the area of security and human capital development.

He added that the Amòtèkun was in full force in Oyo State is to state the obvious, adding that in every Kilometre, and in some instances miles in-between (depending on necessity),a detachment of battle-ready and well-motivated personnel of young men and women are keeping vigil.