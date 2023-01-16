Osinbajo Leaves for Liberia Today, to Interact With Selected 400 Emerging Leaders

*Holds bilateral meeting with President Weah

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will this morning depart Abuja for Monrovia, the Liberian capital to attend a forum tagged “Conversation with the Vice President and Young People,” being hosted by his Liberian counterpart, Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday anniversary.

According to a release issued by media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo who is a special guest of honour at the forum, will also hold a bilateral meeting with President George Weah of Liberia.

At the Forum, Osinbajo and other leaders from West Africa would interact with a group of selected 400 emerging leaders “sharing their growth, struggles, attainment, accomplishments and secrets,” according to information from the Office of the Liberian Vice President.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu and the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Hajiya Mariam Uwais.

Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja later on Monday.