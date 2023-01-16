NSCDC Warns Vandals, Criminals to Stay away from A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned that it will not hesitate to ensure the full wrath of the law is visited on vandals over destruction of government critical infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the State, Mr. Suleiman Mafara, gave the warning in an interview with journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Mafara said in 2023, the command will be more proactive in planning to nib crimes in the bud and ensure that the mandate of the agency of safeguarding government critical infrastructure in the state is achieved.

The commandant warned vandals, hoodlums and all criminals to stay clear of Akwa Ibom as the state would no longer be conducive for their activities.

He said the command had commenced training and retraining of personnel in preparation for the general elections to ensure hitch free polls in the state and country.

“The major activities expected this year is the general elections and we have commenced all necessary preparations, that is geared towards achieving free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in Nigeria as a

whole and Akwa Ibom in particular

“We have commenced training and re-training of our personnel since last quarter of 2022. We have sensitised our officers and men to operate within the ambit of the law, their scope and limitations. So, as far as the general elections is concerned we are fully prepared for it,” Mafara said.

The commandant, while reviewing activities of the corps in 2022 said that the command made several arrests of criminals who were involved in illegal dealing on petroleum products and impounded trucks used for the operations.

He said 2022 was quite eventful as the command secured a number of convictions from several cases instituted in the Federal High Court in Uyo by the command.

Mafara said the command in 2022 mediated on farmers/herders conflicts and resolved 37 cases in the state.

“The corps has been able to carry out its constitutional mandate in Akwa Ibom state, which is protection and safeguarding national critical asset. During the year under review, the Corps singlehandedly and in collaboration with other security agencies arrested quite a number of persons found to have been involved in illegal possession and dealing with petroleum products in the state.

“We also instituted cases as mandated on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation in the Federal High Courts and secured a number of convictions from those cases.

“Under peace and conflict resolution, we have been able to settle some civil cases as mandated by Act of Parliament.

“In human trafficking, very recently, towards the end of the year, we rescued a child from the state that was sold for slavery in Cameroon, arrested and prosecuted the suspect,” he said.

The commandant expressed displeasure on the general public for lack of cooperation, and called on them to always avail the Corps with useful information on criminal activities and elements in their communities for prompt action.

“In some instances, members of the public do not promptly report cases of criminalities to us. The security operatives are human beings and considering our numerical strength, we cannot be everywhere at the same time.

“So, we appeal to members of the public that in the event of any threat to security within them, they should endeavour to report to security agencies. Security is everyone business and not government alone.”

The commandant assured residents of the state that the command would continue to maintain 24 hours surveillance patrol within Uyo metropolis and beyond to forestall any criminal acts against the citizens.