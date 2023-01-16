Latest Headlines
Lookman on Target as Atalanta Go Crazy with Goals
Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, scored a brace and provided an assist as Atalanta batter Salernitana 8-2 in Sunday’s Italian Serie A clash.
Lookman who featured in his 16th appearance for Atalanta, has netted seven goals and bagged two assists.
Atalanta took the lead in the 5th minute. Jeremie Boga made a shot from outside Salernitana’s penalty box and after a ricochet, it went to Guillermo Ochoa’s net.
Teun Koopmeiners was close to finishing Atalanta’s attack with another goal, but Ochoa deflected the ball after the midfielder’s shot.
Salernitana responded with a goal in the 10th minute. Boulaye Dia went one-on-one with Juan Musso and shot the ball between the legs of the Atalanta goalkeeper.