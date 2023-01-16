  • Monday, 16th January, 2023

Kijazi Appointed WMO Regional Director

Business | 7 mins ago

Chinedu Eze

Dr. Agnes Kijazi, has been appointed as the new World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Director, Regional Office for Africa (RAF).

Dr.  Kijazi resumed office on 10 December,  2022, according to a statement signed by Dr . Kosmos E. Akande-Alasoka (DPA), Public Information Officer, World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Before her appointment, she was the Director General of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) and Permanent Representative (PR) of Tanzania with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Third Vice President of the Word Meteorological Organization (WMO).

She has more than 30 years of working experience in Meteorology at national and international levels, a career she started in 1988.

Dr. Kijazi has remained engaged in meteorological operations and management in various positions during this period. She has vast experience in meteorological infrastructure and technology; research, modelling and prediction; data management and information sharing; and quality assurance and risk management.

Dr Kijazi has also served in various positions at the regional and global levels. She served as a member of the WMO Executive Council, member and Co-Chair of the UN-10 Member Group to support the Technology Facilitation Mechanism (TFM), Member of the International Affairs Committee of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and Chair of the SADC-Meteorological Association of Southern Africa (MASA).

She has extensively contributed to the development and implementation of various WMO programmes at the national, regional and global levels, SADC – Meteorological Association of Southern Africa (MASA), East African Community (EAC), the African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET), Tanzania Meteorological Society (TMS), American Meteorological Society (AMS), Tanzania Commission of Science and Technology (COSTECH), Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TACRI) among others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.