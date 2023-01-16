Kijazi Appointed WMO Regional Director

Chinedu Eze

Dr. Agnes Kijazi, has been appointed as the new World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Director, Regional Office for Africa (RAF).

Dr. Kijazi resumed office on 10 December, 2022, according to a statement signed by Dr . Kosmos E. Akande-Alasoka (DPA), Public Information Officer, World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Before her appointment, she was the Director General of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) and Permanent Representative (PR) of Tanzania with the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Third Vice President of the Word Meteorological Organization (WMO).

She has more than 30 years of working experience in Meteorology at national and international levels, a career she started in 1988.

Dr. Kijazi has remained engaged in meteorological operations and management in various positions during this period. She has vast experience in meteorological infrastructure and technology; research, modelling and prediction; data management and information sharing; and quality assurance and risk management.

Dr Kijazi has also served in various positions at the regional and global levels. She served as a member of the WMO Executive Council, member and Co-Chair of the UN-10 Member Group to support the Technology Facilitation Mechanism (TFM), Member of the International Affairs Committee of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) and Chair of the SADC-Meteorological Association of Southern Africa (MASA).

She has extensively contributed to the development and implementation of various WMO programmes at the national, regional and global levels, SADC – Meteorological Association of Southern Africa (MASA), East African Community (EAC), the African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET), Tanzania Meteorological Society (TMS), American Meteorological Society (AMS), Tanzania Commission of Science and Technology (COSTECH), Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TACRI) among others.