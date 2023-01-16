Group: Tinubu’s ‘Unintelligent Words’ are Poetic Jargons

Ayodeji Ake

The Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG), yesterday defended the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu’s unintelligent words ‘Ba la blu’ heard during his campaigns, as poetic jargons.

Videos of Tinubu saturated social media capturing some ‘unintelligent words’, “Ba la blu” and some other unrecognised words uttered during his presidential campaigns.

Addressing attendees virtually at the inaugural meeting of SRG, the Convener, Mr. Oludare Marindoti, said although the uttered words don’t make sense but the context in which they were used corresponded and made sense which could be likened to poetic jargons.

“The word ba la blu, doesn’t make sense but if anyone can make a 15-second cut of that statement, where he said we are making progress, it will be obvious that it makes sense because its different from the ‘bu lu ba la’ of another party, what Asiwaju was saying were poetic jargons, “ he said.

Speaking further, Marindoti warned Nigerian youths to be cautious of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying Obi is selling smoke to the youths.

He noted the SRG has been created to educate Nigerians about misinformation, especially about Tinubu making rounds on social media and teaching them how to detect fake news.

“SRG is a group in the name of creating social awareness and cultural advancement. We are trying to interfere in the situation before it gets worse. How we are doing this through education. We want to educate people on how they can unknown information that can poison their mind, “ he said.