Group Spreads Love to School, Supports Learning





Omolabake Fasogbon.

A group, Class of 97 of the Old Students Association of Lagos State Model College Kankon (LASMOCK), Badagry has donated educational items to its alma mater to improve learning output.

The group stated that the gesture aimed to enhance classroom learning and support quality education.

President of the group, Adepehin Martins stared that the donation was part of activities marking the group’s Silver Jubilee.

Items donated included 75- inch digital interactive boards presented to both junior and senior schools.

Martins added, “This is our token contribution towards educational development of upcoming generation. However, it’s a collective effort after much deliberations as to the best way to celebrate 25 years of our exit from LASMOCK.

“We consider this as a social responsibility to give back to the school that produced us. We chose to celebrate with the school staff and students and also give back in our own little way”.

Responding, Principal of the Senior Model School, Mr. Segun Ibitoye appreciate the gesture, stating that the school was perhaps the first government school to use interactive boards in the state.

He also called on others to emulate the donor.