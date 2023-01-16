Adigwu: Foreign Contractors are Encroaching into Private Security Business in Nigeria

National President Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, Chris Adigwu, speaks on issues affecting the body. Olawale Ajimotokan reports

Having emerged as the national president of this association, what are your plans towards moving it forward from where you met it?

First and foremost, my number one priority is to review our constitution and I have just inaugurated the constitution review committee. This is because there are a lot of lacunas. This is what binds us together. We are not seeking for a perfect constitution, but trying to have something that is workable. Because in the last administration, we had a lot of issues concerning the constitutional roles between members. So, during the last AGM, I was given the mandate to set up the constitution review committee. The committee has started work and hopefully by the end of March, we should have a draft of the constitution.

How do you relate with your regulators and other members of the association?

Well, like you know, we are being regulated by the Federal Ministry of Interior and directly by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and we have a cordial relationship with them, even as we intend to deepen the relationship. We have been working together and making sure we comply with what we are licensed to do. And we are hoping that the relationship will be better, because where we are now is not where we are supposed to be. That is why we are determined to drive the association to where it should be, so that our relevance will be better known in the security architecture of the country.

How do you checkmate quackery in the industry?

Well, in some of the state chapters, such as Abuja, Lagos and others, including in south-east states, we have a joint taskforce with the corps, and periodically we move around checking the unlicensed guards, because they are so many. We, however, have the challenge of foreign contractors who have been operating, but I assure you that it will not be easy for this time around. I believe that with the synergy we are working with the NSCDC, it is either they regularize their business or they find their way out of the business. This is because the foreign contractors are encroaching into our business. We also have other people who are encroaching into our business, such as the vigilantes. You see, our members are well profiled before they were licensed and we pay for our renewal fees and we are regulated by the government. So, the government should empower us to do our work, rather than allowing other groups to encroach into our business.

Welfare package for staff of private guard companies in Nigeria has been a very big issue. How do you intend to improve better working conditions for staff of private guard companies?

Yes, it is an issue that has been on our front burner, because there should be a minimum salary payment for staff of private guard companies. We know that if our guards are well paid, they will also do their work well. So, we are proposing a minimum wage of nothing less than N40, 000 for anyone offering guard services across the country, whether it is in Gombe, Akwa Ibom or in Sokoto states. That is what we tidying up and as soon as soon as we are through, we will ensure it is implemented. This is because the cost of living is increasing.

How would you ensure that intelligence is shared among your members for adequate security in the country?

Like I mentioned earlier, we engage over four million guards across the 774 local governments in Nigeria and we are virtually in every home in this country. So, when we talk about information gathering, we are the best in this area, and we can support the state actors in the area of intelligence gathering. I believe we will work more deeply in my administration. In addition, we are doing so much as regards training. One of my main focus is on standardisation of the industry and that is why we are working vigorously to ensure the accreditation of training centers across the country for members of the association. And on the part of the guards, we are working out a training curriculum so that we can professionalise the guard companies. We are also going to introduce guard licensing, so that every guard will be licensed with a unique number.

What are your major challenges as an association?

Oh, we have challenges such as the issues of compliances and multiple taxations, especially from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). This is because we are supposed to have a customized taxation system which will keep our members in business. And that is why we are seeking for a review of the method for taxing the private security guard companies to enable us stay in business.

The general election is fast approaching. What is your advice to your members in ensuring a successful election?

My advice is that our members should not compromise in their duties, because ours is to ensure security and we are everywhere and as they say, ‘security is everybody’s business’, but security is our main business. So, our members should ensure adequate security by giving information to the state actors, like our regulator, the police or any of the agencies.