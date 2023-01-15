Titi Atiku Solicits  Vote Of Bauchi Women, Youth For Her Husband, Bauchi Gov

…As 3000 Bauchi women get empowerment support from Bauchi First Lady

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As this year’s general elections continue to gather momentum, the Wife of the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar has solicited for votes of women and youth in Bauchi State for her husband, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and all other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

This is as the Bauchi First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed empowered a total of 3000 women selected from among the poorest of the poor across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state to be self-reliant to enable them to support their various families.

Speaking while distributing the empowerment items at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium (ATBS), Bauchi on Saturday, the Wife of the PDP presidential candidate commended the First Lady of Bauchi for the empowerment Programme.

She stressed that the programme will empower the benefiting women by making them self-reliant and employers of labour as well as supportive of their families.

Titi Atiku said that “We know that Bauchi state is a PDP state, we are expecting this not to be different from what will happen in 2023. On election day, go out and cast your votes for the PDP.”

She added that “It is only the PDP that can change the present negative narrative in the country. Don’t allow yourselves to be deceived by other political parties, we need to get out of this mess by APC.”

According to her, “I am soliciting for your votes, vote for my husband to become the next President of the country, vote for Bala Mohammed as the Governor of Bauchi State for a second term and also vote for other candidates of the party. That is the only thing that will ensure that dividends of democracy will continue “.

Earlier in her speech, Bauchi State First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed told Titi Atiku that the empowerment was initiated by her Almuhibbah Foundation to support women in making them supportive of their families by giving them a source of livelihood.

She assured that Bauchi State women are ready with their PVCs to vote for Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria during the forthcoming general elections.

Aisha Mohammed thanked her husband, State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for the support his administration has been giving to women in the state, assuring that such will continue in the second term of the administration when reelected.

In his brief remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed explained that the Almuhibbah Foundation is the sole responsibility of his Wife from her little savings with just a little support from his pocket.

According to him, “My Wife is into business and she is making money, that is what she is using to support the less privileged in society especially women, children and vulnerable groups.

The Governor then assured that if reelected, his administration will continue to support women and children through various means to make life meaningful for them.

The women were presented with materials needed for them to start various small businesses including frying of yam and eggs, Akara (beans cake), masa, kunun Zaki, kunun gyada, selling of soft drinks, local pasta as well as others.

Some of the women were also given various amounts of money to be used to expand their already existing businesses to make the businesses to become more flourishing.

The exercise was conducted under the Bauchi First Lady Empowerment and Skills Acquisition programme through her Almuhibbah Foundation.