Stop Security Harassment Of Emefiele, N’Delta Group Tasks Presidency

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Youth leaders in the Niger Delta struggle have called on the Presidency to prevail on security agencies to stop further harassment of the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over unsubstantiated allegations.

The ex-agitators also frowned at the perceived ill-treatment being meted on the CBN boss warning that security agents should discontinue any plan to arrest Emefiele.

Spokesperson of the youth leaders of the Niger Delta struggle, Comrade Dan Pere in a statement yesterday vowed that the group will not fold arms and watch their kinsman ridiculed over frivolous allegations.

According to him, a series of meetings were being held by youths, groups, women, leaders and traditional rulers in the riverine areas and resolved to resist the unnecessary harassment and inhuman treatment meted on Emefiele.

“Those with good working relationships with the Villa and security agencies have been putting calls across. We are afraid they want to give Emefiele the Onoghen treatment. They use our people and call them names and treat them badly.

“Everybody knows that Emefiele is not into terrorism and stealing. Emefiele is a peace-loving and law-abiding Nigerian. The whole country knows that the allegations of stealing against Emefiele is not true”, he said.

Pere noted that Emefiele can’t steal the amount of money that he is being accused to have stolen.

“We can’t fold our hands and allow Emefiele to be messed up. Emefiele is our brother, our son. The only sin he has committed is that he is a Christian and he is from the south. We are peace-loving people, we believe in the oneness of this country. We just want our people to be treated equally”, he said.