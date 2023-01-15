Reps Member Hails Appeal Court Verdict  on PDD Primaries

From George Okoh I’m Makurdi

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Francis Ottah Agbo has hailed the judgment of the Appeal Court which restored him to the ballot for the forthcoming election.

The appellate court had in a judgment delivered on Friday annulled the victory of Aida Nath Ogwuche, the House of Rep member’s main opponent in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary for the Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency,

The Court had disqualified Ms Ogwuche because she did not resign from her appointment with the public service before contesting the primary of the PDP.

It consequently ordered that the Certificate of Return should be given to the lawmaker as the validly elected candidate of PDP for the constituency.

While reacting to the judgment, Agbo, in a statement by his media adviser, Andrew Agbese, said the judiciary has again lived up to its name as the last hope of the common man.

He dedicated his victory at the Appellate Court to God and the people of his constituency while seeking their support to return as a member of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker explained that he went to court after the PDP primary as part of his duty to safeguard democracy.

“Yes, I went to court after the primary election of the PDP but it was not purely for personal gains but to ensure that the proper things are done to safeguard our democracy.

“I’m happy that the court has agreed with me that a dangerous precedent would have been set if a public servant is allowed to dabble into politics and be a contestant in a primary election without first resigning from office as clearly spelt out in both the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“So today it is not only a victory for Francis Ottah Agbo and PDP but a victory for democracy and the rule of law.”

Agbo extended the olive branch to his opponents, saying they should take the development as an act of God and have faith, knowing that it is only God that gives power.

He said, “As I have always said, I have no human enemies to fight. My enemies are poverty and underdevelopment. So let’s join hands to improve the lot of our people by ensuring continuity in our constituency