Papa Ajasco, Femi Ogunrombi, is Dead

Rebecca Ejifoma

Femi Ogunrombi, a veteran Nollywood actor popular for his role as the second Papa Ajasco, is dead.

A theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, confirmed his death via his Twitter handle, @Igalaman, on Sunday.

His post read: “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

Ogunrombi, who reportedly died on Saturday evening, replaced the former character Abiodun Ayoyinka in the Wale Adenuga Productions comedy show Papa Ajasco.

Ogunrombi studied music and drama at the Obafemi Awolowo University in the early 80s. He was a multi-instrumentalist, music teacher, composer, actor, producer and director of music/film.

While at OAU, he founded and conducted a choral group called The Ayoro Voices. This group was the cultural image of the university between 1980 and 1983 respectively.