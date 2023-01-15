  • Sunday, 15th January, 2023

Papa Ajasco, Femi Ogunrombi, is Dead

Nigeria | 5 mins ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

Femi Ogunrombi, a veteran Nollywood actor popular for his role as the second Papa Ajasco, is dead.

A theatre practitioner, Husseini Shaibu, confirmed his death via his Twitter handle, @Igalaman, on Sunday.

His post read: “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr Femi Ogunrombi is dead.”

Ogunrombi, who reportedly died on Saturday evening, replaced the former character Abiodun Ayoyinka in the Wale Adenuga Productions comedy show Papa Ajasco.

Ogunrombi studied music and drama at the Obafemi Awolowo University in the early 80s. He was a multi-instrumentalist, music teacher, composer, actor, producer and director of music/film.

While at OAU, he founded and conducted a choral group called The Ayoro Voices. This group was the cultural image of the university between 1980 and 1983 respectively.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.