Katsina APC Slams PDP Senator Over N5bn Allegation Against Govt

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has slammed the Senator representing Katsina North, Babba Ahmed Kaita, for alleging that the state government was planning to divert N5 billion to campaign for APC candidates in the state.

Kaita, who was elected in 2019 on the APC platform but defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, accused the Governor Aminu Bello Masari-led government of planning to divert the N5 billion public funds to finance APC’s campaign.

He further alleged that the funds would be sent to local governments bedevilled by banditry and in turn, the designated councils’ chairmen will return it to the state government’s account to fund the APC campaign.

But the state Deputy Chairman of APC, Alhaji Bala Abu Musawa, while responding to the allegation at a press conference, challenged Senator Kaita to make public relevant documents to ascertain the genuineness of his allegation.

He said: “It was surprising to hear such an allegation from the senator. He (Kaita) and the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Lado, had tasted government and they know what is possible.

“If it was someone else that made such an allegation, I wouldn’t be surprised. Kaita was from our party. He became a member of the House of Representatives and later became a senator.

“Whenever these issues are being discussed, as an APC member, we are expecting it was a mistake he made to leave the party, we are hoping he’s coming back. I think he still has the opportunity to reconcile.”

He added that Governor Masari and the APC were solemnly behind the success of Kaita’s political career but wondered why the senator was insulting those who built his political life.

Also, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ya’u Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, while responding to the scathing allegations raised by the senator, described it as baseless. He explained that the 34 local government areas of the state under his ministry had N10 billion, and the ministry has no plan to borrow money from the state government to finance the campaign of the APC candidates.