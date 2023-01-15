2023: LP Reconstitutes Ogun Caretaker Executive





James Sowole in Abeokuta



With less than 45 days to the commencement of the 2023 General Election, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP), has reconstituted the Caretaker Committee, in Ogun State.



The new 24- member committee, was unveiled at a news conference addressed, by the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Lookman Jagun and which also has Mr Tunde Taiwo as the State Secretary.



While addressing journalists, Jagun said the reconstitution of the Caretaker Committee by the National Working Committee of the party, was a sequel to the dissolution of the State Executive of the Caretaker Committee, of the party, on December 9, 2023.



He said the dissolution of the executive, has created a vacuum, which made the National Working Committee constitute, the 24-member body on January 3, 2023.



Jagun said, “You are all aware that the erstwhile Executive Caretaker Committee of the Labour

The party in Ogun State was dissolved on 9th December 2022 by the National Working

Committee of the Labour Party.



“To fill the vacuum created by the dissolution of the erstwhile State Executive of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, the National Working Committee on the 3 of January 2023, reconstituted a 24 twenty-four-member Caretaker Committee to run and administer the affairs of the Labour Party in the state, and with a firm directive to reposition the Party into a strong and virile Party capable of contesting favourably and successfully for all elective offices in the State.



“The Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) and all security agencies have

been duly formally notified of this development by the National Working Committee

of the Labour Party.



“In light of these developments, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (1PAC) and the General Public are advised to stop dealing with members of the defunct State Executive Caretaker Committee headed by Mr. Michael Ashade.



“As we approach the 2023 General Elections, this Caretaker Committee will be

focused on repositioning the Labour Party in Ogun State, uniting all members of the Party and embarking on an aggressive campaign to place the party in a vantage position for electoral victory in the forthcoming General Election.



“This new Executive of the party in Ogun State will assiduously work with the Labour Unions, Socio-cultural and Pan-Nigeria Support Groups such as Afenifere, Ohanaeze

Ndigbo, PANDEF, Middle-belt Forums, Arewa Forum etc. and all other interest groups

that are committed to a birthing new dawn in Ogun State and Nigeria.



“We hereby call on the good people of Ogun State, to support all Candidates of the

Labour Party vying for elective offices in the State, inclusive of our Gubernatorial Candidate, Comrade Kehinde Sogunle and his running mate Dr. (Mrs.) Aishat Lawal Keshinro, as well as the Party’s Presidential Candidate Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate Mr. Yussuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in the forthcoming general Elections.”



The chairman, read out the names of the other members of the committee, including the Publicity Secretary, Mr Tokunbo Peters, to liaise with necessary stakeholders, to ensure the success of all candidates of La our Party in the forthcoming General Election.