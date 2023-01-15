2023: As Omo-Agege Vows to End Substandard Roads in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has vowed to end the era of substandard road projects if he emerges as the next governor of the state.

Omo-Agege also vowed that his administration will not patronise “inexperienced contractors” who specialised in using wheelbarrows and shovels to construct multi-million naira road projects.

The Deputy President of the Senate made the promise weekend at Ughoton town in Okpe Local Government Area of the state during the continuation of the APC ward-to-ward campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Okpe is the supposed stronghold and council area of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

Omo-Agege, whose convoy was stopped by a crowd of joyous market women and commercial motorcyclists at the popular Jeddo market, lamented the poor quality of jobs on the few roads the present administration has executed in the state.

The APC governorship candidate expressed dismay at the quality of the job being done on the Jeddo/Ughoton road project when he observed workers of the contractor handling the project using wheelbarrows and shovels in asphalt laying.

The Delta Central lawmaker, however, assured residents of the area that his administration will complete the road project when he is voted in as governor in the polls.

“The interest of Okpe local government area will be protected with me as governor. I heard some of our people talking about the Jeddo road that has been under construction for years. You know me, I’m ‘talk na do’(one who fulfils promises). If I become governor, that road will be completed.

“Guess what? It will be completed with the best of the contractor(s) and the best materials. When I was coming, I saw some people with wheelbarrows and shovels, and after three to four months intervals, the road will wash away”, Omo-Agege assured.

He also berated the governorship candidate of the PDP, Oborevwori, for failing to attract development to Okpe and Sapele LGAs despite serving as the longest speaker under whose watch the state has had the highest amount of borrowing.

Omo-Agege, whose campaign also made a stop in Effurun town of Uvwie LGA, specifically tackled the PDP guber candidate for not being able to tell Okowa to site one of the newly established three state universities in the two councils of Okpe Kingdom in Delta Central senatorial district.

While charging the people of Okpe Kingdom to vote en masse for all candidates of the APC, he promised to bring development and revive the socio-economic activities of Okpe and Sapele councils.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters at Ekpan, a former State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Evance Ivwurie, urged the people of the state to reject Governor Okowa’s vice presidential bid and Oborevwori, saying their aspirations represent retrogression and failure.

Chief Ivwurie, while soliciting votes for Omo-Agege and other APC candidates in the forthcoming polls, charged the people to “retrieve the state from the wicked rule of Okowa-led PDP. This is the greatest struggle in the history of Delta State. Delta must be liberated. We must also ensure that Okowa loses his presidential bid at all costs.”

Also speaking at the Ughoton rally, the senatorial candidate of the APC for Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone; Delta Central APC chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki; former Uvwie council chairman and House of Representatives candidate for Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, Hon. Henry Baro; House of Assembly candidate for Okpe, Hero Omuirhiriren and Chief Mark Efe Ugborotu vowed to defeat PDP in Okpe.

Meanwhile, scores of PDP chieftains and supporters in Uvwie and Okpe LGAs including a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Delta, Chief Victor Otomiewo; two-term member DTHA, Hon. Efe Ofobruku; Chief Godstime Omimi; Comrade Stephen Atemu and Comrade Randy Omovie defected to the APC.