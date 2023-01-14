Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate Accuses APC of Making False Allegations 

*Says party jittery of PDP’s overwhelming popularity

The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate, Dauda Lawal, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is jittery over the overwhelming support and popularity his party is enjoying, especially with the gale of defections that is currently rocking the ruling APC in Zamfara.

Lawal, who stated this in Gusau Saturday, denounced the allegation by Zamfara State Government that the PDP in the state had sponsored thugs to disrupt peace and unleash mayhem during the campaign and political rallies.

The PDP governorship candidate who spoke through Dauda Lawal Media Office described the allegation as “a lie that lacks any substance”.

He said “Our attention has been drawn to a shameless and irresponsible press release given by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs accusing the PDP of sponsoring thugs to destabilize political rallies in the state. We are not surprised because the APC in Zamfara is well known for deliberate distortion and doctoring of facts.

“Zamfara Government is confused and jittery over the overwhelming support and popularity PDP is enjoying, especially the gale of defection that is wrecking the APC in the state.

“The Matawalle-led administration, having realized that they can’t win the election in Zamfara State, in a desperate move has resorted to heating the polity, outright lies, and innuendos

“This strategy is adopted by the ruling APC to distract us from gaining more grounds and moving inches to victory in the upcoming election in the state.

“We want to categorically refute the baseless lies contained in the press statement. Our campaign and rallies are peaceful and will continue within the ambit of the law. We understand that the APC is greatly concerned over the overwhelming popularity Dauda Lawal is enjoying across Zamfara, this is mainly due to his focus and policy-based campaign on issues that will improve the lives of the people as such the APC is desperate to smear his image, and that of the PDP.

“The good people of Zamfara State have not forgotten how the State Government mobilized thugs and hoodlums that attacked our entourage, campaign offices, as well burnt our campaign buses. These are facts with documented video and pictorial evidence that circulated all over the mainstream and social media.

“With this, Dauda Lawal and the Zamfara PDP wish to call on the general public to disregard this latest campaign of calumny by the failed Zamfara APC-led government that has failed in providing good governance and has resorted to cheap blackmail and slander against its main opposition.

“We urge our supporters to continue to be law abiding at all times despite the provocation and mischief by the APC.”