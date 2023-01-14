Organisations Tasked on Sustainable Practices to Manage ICT Pollution

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigerian pro-technology and non-governmental organisation, Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group, TTSWG, has called for more sustainable practices in workplace to contain Information Communication Technology (ICT) emissions.

The organisation also stressed awareness and sensitisation on proper use of ICT products and tools.

It in` a report noted that as much as ICT influenced economic growth, its pollution tendency remained a threat to the environment and economy at large.

The report stated, “Pollution is caused by the lifestyles and use of ICT gadgets globally. The energy waste emitted in powering heavy use of the internet by millions around the world and a load of accessing wireless networks are very high, and that generates enough carbon dioxide to impact the environment adversely.

”ICT now accounts for over 3% of global greenhouse emissions, and this is said to more than triple by 2040. These figures would suggest that ICT has emissions greater than the aviation industry, which are currently around 2% of global emissions. If there is one thing, we are very certain of, it is that these facts affect you more than you think.”

It tasked organisations to track ICT emissions more religiously and called for spread of knowledge on practices that enable sustainability.

“We need to unite as true Nigerians to engage in practices that can have a significant impact on pushing against these threats through the best use of ICT tools. The earlier we roll up our sleeves and aggressively campaign for this, the better chances we get at making some significant change before we arrive at a point where it begins to cost us economic collapse”, it warned.