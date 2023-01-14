 O2 Academy Restates Commitment to Talent Development

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Nigeria’s online advertising school, O2 Academy has pledged commitment to professionalism, as its announced registration for its 2023 academic session.

The digital school urged knowledge seekers in advertising to take advantage of its offerings in the period to horn their skills.

The organisation in a statement disclosed that it will be offering diverse courses ranging from Art Direction and Graphics Design, to Film Editing, amongst many others.

It stated, “Our weekly programmes last for 3 months while that of weekend is for 2 months. Our programmes are deep and rich, with industry experts who come around to mentor and lecture students on industry trends, while also offering them an opportunity to network. We indulge interested ones not to procrastinate any longer and take advantage of the opportunity to upgrade their career and get independent.”

The foremost advertising hub over the years, continuously serves as a knowledge refresher for mature advertising practitioners in Nigeria and across Africa, while helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge for aspiring professionals in the advertising industry.

02 prides itself as a citadel of learning that understands the power of capacity building and human resources as the engine room for business growth and sustainability.