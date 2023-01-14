Kia Wins Good Design Awards for 2023 Niro, Concept EV9

Bennett Oghifo

Kia Corporation has received four prestigious accolades in the 2022 Good Design Awards transportation category for its 2023 Niro, Concept EV9, EV Infotainment System, and Magenta Design Infotainment System.

According to a statement by the automaker, the all-new Kia Niro features a bold and dynamic design inspired by the brand’s acclaimed ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy – specifically its design pillar ‘Joy for Reason’. The perspective takes inspiration from nature, while the choice of colors, materials, and finishes strike the perfect balance between Kia’s environmentally responsible approach to mobility and a future-oriented passenger car vision.

The Kia Concept EV9 embodies Kia’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, which the company recently showcased through its future vision at the ‘Kia Sustainability Movement’ digital presentation. The design of the boundary-breaking concept vehicle was inspired by nature and incorporates upcycled materials developed from deposited waste removed from the fragile marine ecosystem.

Kia’s EV Infotainment System and Magenta Design Infotainment System are specifically optimized for electric vehicles and based on a stunning paper-themed Graphical User Interface (GUI). Based on the black-based color seamlessly integrated within the panoramic curved display, the delicate and soft feeling associated with paper inspires and infuses the overall design theme, while the progressive, high-resolution graphic images displayed are realized with green and violet key colors.

Kia’s award-winning products and software system reaffirm the brand’s unwavering commitment to accelerate its transformation to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, in line with the company maxim of ‘Movement that inspires.’

“In the name of the entire Kia Design Team, we are thrilled to receive GOOD DESIGN Awards for both the Kia Niro and the Kia Concept EV9 as well as our software system,” commented Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “All of our global studios continuously try to create new meaningful design that improves the lives of our users, and for an organization with such history, experience and heritage as the Chicago Athenaeum to recognize these efforts is a true award itself,” he added.

Celebrating its 72nd anniversary, the GOOD DESIGN Awards program is one of the longest-running design competitions in the world. Every year, the program selects a list of the best of the best product designs and graphics that have chartered new directions for innovation and pushed the envelope for competitive products in the world marketplace. For more information about the GOOD DESIGN Awards, please visit the official website: