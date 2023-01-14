Edo Train Attack: Shaibu Condoles Family of Police Officer Who Died of Natural Causes As 3 More Victims Are Rescued

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



The Edo State Government has commiserated with the family of DSP Michael Adams, who lost his life during a successful rescue operation of some of the victims of a kidnap incident at Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

This is as three more victims of the Edo train attack have been rescued by a joint team of military, police, local vigilante and hunters.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who led other top government functionaries and security officers to the home of late DSP Adams on Airport Road, Benin City, condoled with the family and expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

He noted that the late DSP Adams was a gallant officer, whose exploits are worthy of commendations and emulation.

“All the heads of security agencies are here. We are grieving. He left a family behind and we have to come and commiserate with them and also join them in this dark moment. The loss is not for the family alone but for all of us because when we lose gallant men like this, then it’s a major problem for us because we need a lot of these gallant officers alive to tackle insecurity,” he said.

He added: “It’s very unfortunate that we lost him but what is key is that he was a gallant officer that went on a successful mission. Fortunately, the mission was successful and they were able to rescue the victims alive.

“Spending over five days in the bush and rescuing victims alive is not something that is common. Such an officer obviously deserves a posthumous medal.”

Shaibu further noted that more progress is being recorded in the ongoing rescue mission of the kidnapped victims.

“The officer and other men have been in the bush. They are rescuing victims and more of these victims are being rescued. Apart from the magistrate, two more persons have been rescued. Their effort is really yielding results and I must commend them for what they have been doing.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, added that Adams did not die in a shoot-out as had been rumoured.

He said, “They went for an operation and along the line he felt that he was not feeling too well after the rescue of the magistrate and other victims.

He was not shot.”

Responding on behalf of the family, the elder brother of the deceased, Ebi Naingba expressed appreciation to the state government and other security chiefs and pleaded on behalf of the family that the state steps in for the upkeep and education of the children left behind by DSP Adams.

.

Also rescued was the Magistrate who was on her way to the Court.

Last Saturday, 32 persons including staff of the train sub-station in Igueben, in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State were abducted by suspected herdsmen.

Two days later the state government said from an intelligence report, only 20 were actually kidnapped, while seven have been rescued leaving 13 persons still held hostage.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nekhihare, announced that two more persons have been rescued, leaving 11 persons still in custody of the kidnappers.

He said two were rescued early Thursday morning, adding that the state government in conjunction with the security agents in the state are putting heads together to ensure the remaining nine in captivity are released.

On the rescued Magistrate, Nekhihare, informed that Magistrate, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga was rescued by a combined team of security agents in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters in the state.

According to him, “Mrs. Aigbonoga was rescued unhurt but unfortunately, one of the policemen, DSP Michael Adams, involved in the rescue operation died of natural causes after the operation. He wasn’t fell by bullet.

“Also the state deputy governor, and Directors of all the security agents have paid a condolence visit to the widow and children of the deceased.”