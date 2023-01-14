 Delta Communities Witness Four Killings in 24 Hours

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Four persons including two vigilante operatives have been killed in Sapele and Ubeji/Egbokodo in Sapele and Warri South local government areas of Delta State within 24 hours.

The vigilante operatives were killed between Thursday night and early hours of yesterday at Amukpe Junction in Sapele by suspected gunmen that have been creating insecurity in the town for the past three weeks.

The killings created tension as fellow vigilante operatives blocked major roads protesting the murder of their colleagues.

At Ubeji and Egbokodo in Warri South, two youths were hacked down in what was suspected to rival cult war.

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) could not be reached at the time of filing this report, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi, in a statement, directed security agents to fish out the masterminds of the killings in the council.

He expressed anger over the reported killing of two youths overnight in Warri charging the police and other relevant security agencies to fish out perpetrators of the heinous act.

Tidi directed the security agencies not “to spare anyone involved in the rival gang killings, which occurred at Egbokodo and neighbouring Ubeji, Warri, between last night and early this morning (Friday).”

The Warri South Chief Security Officer advised community leaders, particularly in the areas where the bloody incidents occurred, to provide the necessary intelligence to security agencies in the resolve to immediately “end the madness”.