 Atiku Returns to Nigeria From UK

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday returned to Nigeria from his trip to the United Kingdom.
The presidential candidate’s arrival was captured in a video posted yesterday on the twitter page of a former aide of a past president, Reno Omokri.
The former vice president was accompanied by the former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Senator Dino Melaye; and former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka.