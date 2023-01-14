  • Saturday, 14th January, 2023

 Atiku Returns to Nigeria From UK

Nigeria | 9 mins ago

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday returned to Nigeria from his trip to the United Kingdom.

The presidential candidate’s arrival was captured in a video posted yesterday on the twitter page of a former aide of a past president, Reno Omokri.

The former vice president was accompanied by the former National PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Senator Dino Melaye; and former Aviation Minister, Osita Chidoka.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.