At 2nd Walter Carrington Annual Symposium, Youth Engagement for National Devt Placed on Front- burner

Rebecca Ejifoma writes on the vital role of the Ambassador Walter Carrington Annual Symposium in encouraging and emboldening Nigerian youth participation in the 2023 general election for a better and greater nation

The momentum is in top gear. The 2023 general election is almost upon the nation. Even children can feel the heat of the moment. And international bodies are not left out either; they are anticipating the historic day when a new presidency will finally take Nigerians to her Promised Land. Not even the youth are ready to leave any stone unturned; hence, they have their ears to the ground and are intentionally getting involved.

The Ambassador Walter Carrington Annual Symposium concedes that inclusive political participation is both a fundamental political and democratic right as well as a crucial tool in building stable, peaceful societies and developing policies that meet the specific needs of the youth that generations to come would be grateful for.

It was to help get this message to the youths and change narrative about youth participation in politics and governance for development that the 2022 Ambassador Walter Carrington Annual Symposium had the theme, “Rethinking Youth Engagement for National Development”. It pulled together members of the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI) network, young Nigerians, and key stakeholders across the nation to address accessible health, inclusive education, civil liberties, a sustainable environment, and economic empowerment.

The annual symposium held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Agip Recital Hall MUSON Center, Lagos. One of the voices that reawakened the consciousness of the youth to accelerate a peaceful youth-led engagement that promotes good governance and democratic principles was Dr Arese Carrington, widow of Walter Carrington, former US Ambassador to Nigeria.

Part of her call was urging the youth to defend the future of the nation by casting their votes in the 2023 general election. “Youth engagement is important in nation building. Social justice, environmental justice and a better future for the youth are issues you should engage in.

“Elections are about the future. Defend the future of the country by casting your vote and become a participant, not a bystander,” she said.

While reminding the youths of their endowed strength and character, she cheered them to be involved in decisions that affect their future, adding, “The future belongs to you”.

Dr. Carrington also took time to appreciate all the attendees, including His Majesty Ògíamẹ̀ Atúwàtse III, The Olú of Warri, represented by Chief Lucky Ereku and Chief Gilbert Grant; US Counsul General, Will Steven; former President, Nigerian Bar Association, Mrs Priscilla Kuye; Chairman, Seplat Energy, Mr. Basil Omiyi; Senior Pastor of The Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; government officials and youth representatives.

“Your presence here today is significant as we celebrate Ambassador Carrington’s life and legacies and discuss issues that are critical to Nigeria, a country which he regarded as his second home and believed in,’ Dr Carrington said.

She added that her late husband believed in the youth and the significant role they should play.

“Believe in yourselves, believe that you matter and the youth matter. Believe in your future and the values my late husband Ambassador Carrington cherished, service to humanity, democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law. Strive to serve humanity and promote peace, unity and harmony,” she urged.

According to her, as Nigeria continues to navigate many challenges, one thing that should be clear is that the “innovation, strength, and passion of the young people around us is greatly needed.”

She therefore advised that, “we must nurture critical thinking, negotiation and collaboration skills, problem solving, independent research, public speaking and conflict resolution among our youth.”

She said Carrington Fellows had been promoting the importance of women and youth participation in the voting process through their program called “PVC for Her.”

Speaking on the late Ambassador’s legacies, the public health consultant noted, “CYFI tries to address some of these challenges through its programmes.”

According to Carrington, the programme has engendered a positive change in the country and globally through projects developed and implemented in civil liberties, education, public health, university outreach and vocational training.

On his part, US Consul-General Stevens charged the youths to hold their leaders accountable. “Don’t complain about them, that they aren’t fixing the problems. You are they.

“We build a better society when the leaders of any organisation take responsibility for the problem and find out how to fix it.”

While describing Nigerian youth as solution-oriented, the Founder/Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo implored them to vote for a presidential candidate that will represent the nation’s interests.

“The youths should have started a long time ago, especially when they were seeming to get organised,” he said, adding, “They should have decided who they wanted. They did not know how powerful they are but now they know. They should just gather themselves together and decide who they want.”

While reminding the youths that 16 people have presented themselves for the presidential race, Ighodalo conceded that one of these candidates would be better than the rest. Hence, he tasked the youth to analyse, evaluate them and decide who they think is the best who can lead Nigeria right.”

Echoing his call, one of the panelists and Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Seun Fakorede directed the youths to be engaged at the grassroots level.

For him, more than ever before, the youth need such a programme like this “Because we need to recalibrate the mindset of our youth. They need to see it in such a way that all these things about youth empowerment and youth engagement is not rocket science”.

Accordingly, Fakorede believes that it is something “We need to get involved in at the lowest level. The grassroots is the principal in this discussion. So, I encourage several youths to step up and get involved.”

The words of the President of the Nigeria Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu were in sync with the other panelists when she said the government should do more in engaging the younger generation.

“Youth engagements should be taken very seriously. The younger generations are becoming too agitated. The youths should try as much as possible to learn more and ask questions.

“The government should do more in engaging the younger generations,” he outlined. “We need to try to make them believe in this country. The best way they can believe is to engage them positively.”

