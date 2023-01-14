Asake Ends 2022 with Panache

Tosin Clegg

Ahmed Ololade professionally known as Asake, is an Afrobeats singer and songwriter. Signed to YBNL Nation and Empire Distribution, his full dive into the ever-booming music industry got its much-needed fire last year.

Like a wild fire unstoppable at his peak, Asake started off 2022 with so much force, a trail blazing energy and a strong will which led him to dominate the music scene for the better parts of 2022. After a successful hit single with Olamide, the doors to a new dawn opened largely.

Beyond doubts, he has fully proved his ability with an array of accolades, number of hit singles on charts in Nigeria and across Africa, sold out shows and concerts.

He ended the year reminding Nigerians that he is loaded and had Tiwa Savage attest to this fact.

His energy was matchless in 2022 and everyone knew if not for anything all that came to him was well deserving. Touring the US and Europe gave his international fans a test of his excellence, musical artistry, stage ownership and entertainment of his musical power.

Mr. Money with the vibe has proved himself against all odds and 2023 awaits to see if these heights would be further elevated.